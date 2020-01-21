The Expanse season 5 spoilers: Prepare for more Marco, Melba







While you wait for The Expanse season 5 to premiere, you can rejoice in knowing that some recurring characters have some big roles coming up.

According to a new report from Deadline, Keon Alexander, who plays the roguish Belter Marco on the Amazon drama, will be a series a regular in the story ahead. This feels about right given the end of his story, and also the history that the character has with Naomi Nagata. The two share a son in Filip, who will also have a major part in season 5. The actor behind that role in Jasai Chase Owens is also going to be returning, now as a series regular.

In some other news, Nadine Nicole will be promoted to series regular for her role as Melba a.k.a. Clarissa Mao. She had a prominent role in the second half of season 3 as an opposing force to many of our heroes, before coming around to a different way of thinking. She made a brief appearance at the start of season 4, but this move signals that clearly, we’re in for a much larger presence this time around.

After spending much of season 4 apart, we’re hoping that season 5 can work to bring several of the show’s established characters back around each other more often. Take, for example, Bobbie Draper, who spent the entirety of the season in Mars separate from Holden and the rest of the Roci crew. Season 4 seemed to largely be about setting the stage for some events to come, and if Marco ends up becoming a Big Bad (or at least a foil), a lot of different characters could come together in order to take him on.

