Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 12 spoilers: ‘The Last Supper’ details







If you’re looking for uncomfortable situations and relationship conflict, Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 12 should bring that. Through “The Last Supper,” you’ll see Jackson Avery and Levi Schmidt make some important decisions when it comes to people they care about — but we’re not sure either one of them is prepared for whatever comes next.

Interested in a few more details now on where the story goes? Then view the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 12 synopsis:

“The Last Supper” – Jackson creates an uncomfortable situation when he invites new girlfriend, Vic, to what he thinks is Richard and Catherine’s anniversary celebration, only to discover the dinner was called for different reasons. Elsewhere, Levi brings Nico on a trip to visit an ailing family member on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, FEB. 6 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.

The first thing that we’re hoping for is more insight on the Jackson/Vic relationship, which does still at this point feel underdeveloped. While Vic is still technically a “new” girlfriend, this relationship has been going on for most of the season. It just felt like there wsa a greater emotional backbone to both of his last major pairings in April and Maggie. With Levi and Nico, we’ve seen more of their story play out for sure — the big challenge with focusing on them often is that Nico is not a series-regular character. Grey’s Anatomy just has to take advantage of him being around whenever they can.

Note that there is no mention of Alex Karev in here, meaning that Grey’s Anatomy may be taking their time before they address what happened to Justin Chambers’ character on the series. You can, however, get some more news on him in the video below — once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’re going to be monitoring that situation closely until we do start to get some more actual conversation as to how it is going to be addressed.

