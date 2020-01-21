9-1-1: Lone Star ratings fall hard; Manifest, Prodigal Son solid







Entering Monday night’s primetime lineup, we were super-curious to learn whether or not 9-1-1: Lone Star was going to far anywhere close to the original. It was the first episode on the air after the big premiere following the NFC Championship Game!

Yet, we look at the ratings now and we’re reminded that sometimes, a temporary football boost is just that. We’ve seen enough evidence at this point that getting off to a great ratings start following the NFL doesn’t lead to more ratings later. Last night’s episode of the 9-1-1 spin-off generated just a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic — it’s probably enough to get the show a second season if that rating hold. It’s just below what the flagship 9-1-1 often generates in the ratings. To be fair, there was big competition here in America’s Got Talent and then also The Bachelor, the #1 show in the 18-49 demographic on the night with a 1.9.

Because last week a lot of shows were up against college football, we’re not all that shocked to see the ratings for a lot of shows improve this week. Take, for example, getting to see The Good Doctor go back up to a 0.9 rating in the demo. Meanwhile, Manifest finished with a similar 0.7 rating to the week before but did improve in total viewers. It’s holding onto its season 2 hopes for dear life and we’ll see how it fares near the end of the season.

One of the other big questions we’re left to wonder at the moment is how Prodigal Son will hold up, now that it doesn’t have the same lead-in that it had with the original 9-1-1 in the fall. At least for last night, it held onto the same 0.7 rating in the demo that it had the week before.

In the end, we’re going to have to see how some of these shows fare now that the schedule is pretty stabilized. Many of these same shows will be on the air for the next several weeks in general.

