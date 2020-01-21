Power season 6: Did 50 Cent just spoil ‘who ghot Ghost’ on Instagram?







We’re only a couple of episodes away from the end of Power season 6, and things are officially all sorts of crazy. Why is that? Go ahead and blame executive producer 50 Cent for it now … though the entire situation may be the best way to hype up the end of the show.

In a new post on Instagram (spoiler alert — or at least a possible one), you can see a video clip featuring Tasha seemingly shooting Ghost, while talking about her need to protect her son. This feels like a natural follow-up to reports of leaks earlier in the day, which means to us one thing: 50 is trying to create as much confusion as possible. He wants there to be a lengthy discussion on who shot Ghost?, and this is also confirmation on one other subject, as well — Power did film a lot of footage intentionally to throw people off. Of course, we don’t know what footage is real and what’s fake, and that is a part of the excitement now.

(We’ll admit at the moment that we kinda hope that Power releases more “endings” featuring different people shooting Ghost now — might as well add to some of the confusion.)

Is this going to be a good way to promote the end of the show? It’s at least interesting. We don’t know if the folks behind the scenes wanted any of this stuff to come out, but once the floodgates are open, why not have some fun with it? The reality is that leaks are terrible and they can ruin all of the hard work the cast and crew put into the show. With 50 posting this, though, he does at least control the narrative and allow us to have some more fun with it. We definitely do appreciate that.

Power will conclude with its series finale on February 9, one week after the Super Bowl.

What do you think that 50 Cent is doing when it comes to Power season 6?

