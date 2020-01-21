Prodigal Son episode 12 spoilers: Bright vs. Internal Affairs







Next week on Prodigal Son episode 12, you’re going to see a very different sort of conflict with Malcolm Bright at the center of it. This isn’t going to be some sort of murder case; instead, we’re looking more at an episode involving Bright’s own methods. Is he going to be able to keep his association with the police? There are some big consequences that could be coming and he better be prepared for that.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Prodigal Son episode 12 synopsis if you want some more information as to what’s coming:

Following a mysterious and catastrophic incident in the precinct, Bright faces an internal affairs review as Gil and the team worry about his mental health in the all-new “Internal Affairs” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, Jan. 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-112) (TV-14 L, V)

This feels like the sort of episode that could set the precedent for some other great stuff over the next few weeks — at least for us as a viewer. It may not be so exciting for everyone around Bright in the end that he falls apart completely. We don’t think that will happen for good, given that a big part of Prodigal Son as a series is going to be working to maintain his relationship with the police. Yet, it could happen in the short term and there are still some significant ways that this could shape the rest of the series.

Now, we just have to wait and see what the future holds — but if you’re looking forward to some great performances from the likes of Tom Payne and Lou Diamond Phillips, this could be a golden opportunity to see that!

