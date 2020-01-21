Black Lightning season 3 episode 11 spoilers: The Pierce family hunted







What’s coming up on Black Lightning season 3 episode 11? Next week’s new episode is going to raise the stakes high. After all, it’s not just Jennifer who is going to find himself targeted — both Anissa and Jennifer are going to be feeling some pain as well. The crosshairs of the ASA are planted all over them, and we’re going to see how they handle that situation. We’re hoping for a lot of drama, but also a few things that we don’t see coming.

Of course, we should note that some of what’s going to surprise you is going to come courtesy of Lynn. Her actions within this episode could have consequences — enormous consequences. Things could spiral within this upcoming story and for a wide array of different reasons.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Black Lightning season 3 episode 11 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#311). Original airdate 1/27/2020.

There is one other thing that does inevitably inform this story at the moment now, also — the news that we’re going to be losing Damon Gupton at some point this season. He confirmed his exit on social media, saying that it was not his choice. Yet, the show will go on and we already know that it will. There is, after all, a season 4 renewal on tap.

So what sort of additional surprises could be in the works? While Black Lightning has been more distant from the rest of the Arrowverse than other shows, we do wonder if Crisis on Infinite Earths will have some sort of long-term implications on Jefferson.

