9-1-1: Lone Star episode 3 spoilers: Owen’s struggle with favoritism







After a two-night premiere over on Fox, you are going to have to wait a little while longer for 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 3 to come on the air. We’re now in the show’s normal timeslot of Mondays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we know already that the show is off to a great start! The premiere generated a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and almost 10 million viewers in some of the preliminary numbers, and we like to think these set a high bar for the remainder of the season. Maybe it could even lead to a season 2?

Moving forward, though, the focus is going to be on the characters more so than the ratings. Owen (Rob Lowe) is still finding himself getting used to his new surroundings, and he also has some dynamics to sort through. We know that he’s got affection for his son, but is he going a little too easy on him? That’s something that could be at the center of some conflict within “Texas Proud.” Along the way, we’re hoping for some opportunities to better know some of the supporting characters, as well.

Below, CarterMatt does have the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 3 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

Emergencies include an accident at a grain silo and a steak eating contest, plus an unusual home intruder. Meanwhile, Judd calls out Owen’s’ preferential treatment of TK. Also, Marjan feels ostracized at her new mosque after another rescue video goes viral. Then, Owen helps Michelle uncover new information about her sister’s disappearance in the all-new “Texas Proud” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 27 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-104) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Michelle’s sister is probably going to be the story that courses through most of the season and we understand that. It doesn’t make sense for the writers to give you all of the pertinent info right now, especially since they can build up the drama. Given that season 1 is fairly short in terms of episodes, they can deliver various reveals at a steady pace.

