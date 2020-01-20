All American season 2 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Protect Ya Neck’







Are you interested in learning a thing or two about All American season 2 episode 10? Well, at the start of the story is simply this: How Spencer and Laura react to some recent news regarding Tyrone. It’s a little bit of a domino effect in some way, where one action ends up impacting a number of others.

Meanwhile, this episode (entitled “Protect Ya Neck”) continues to tell stories that balance athletics with relationships and struggles. Take, for example, some of what’s going on with Asher and his mindset. It’s the sort of thing that could push others close to him away. There’s also a storyline in here about the dangers of social media — it’s the sort of thing that a lot of people probably know about already, but at the same time, they are still susceptible to mistakes. This is a show featuring a lot of young characters, and they may still be struggling with the idea that their actions online can have larger consequences.

Below, CarterMatt has the full All American season 2 episode 10 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

INSIDE THE BUBBLE – With Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.) back on the streets, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is being a little overly protective of Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) and finds himself in uncharted territory. Olivia (Samantha Logan) is nervous about her upcoming SoLA Muse Cotillion and tries to lean on Asher (Cody Christian), but he seems more focused on football than ever. Coop and Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) are trying to get back into a rhythm, but things get worse when Coop’s jealous streak comes out. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) alerts Billy (Taye Diggs) about what he sees on social media that makes Billy worry a little. Jalyn Hall, Karimah Westbrook and Greta Onieogou also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#210). Original airdate 1/27/2020.

