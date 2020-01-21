Manifest season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A mystery bank robbery!







Interested in learning a little bit more about Manifest season 2 episode 4? In some ways, it will pick up right where tonight’s story left off.

As we enter this installment, there are a few different things that you should prepare for. When it comes to Olive, for example, she’ll become more and more a part of the Believers … which is a group that could have a VERY important role in the future. What that role is remains to be seen … but it definitely feels like something is bubbling underneath the surface.

Meanwhile, Michaela is going to be back out on the job after working in order to free Zeke, but what she’s going to realize once more is that there are people aplenty who could want something from her. Meanwhile, we imagine that Ben is going to find himself in some trouble at his new job and, in the end, Saanvi has to contend with how the information got out. She now realizes that her psychiatrist was the person responsible for the leaks. Luckily for her, she set up a trap for the Major and through that, she’s been able to preserve her work for at least the immediate future. (It’s pretty easy to feel for Saanvi, given that she’s been dealing with the Major herself all of this time.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full Manifest season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

01/27/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Michaela is pushed into the midst of a high-stakes bank robbery perpetrated by a mystery assailant. As Ben and TJ piece together an arcane set of mythological clues, Adrian draws Olive further into the world of the Believers. Guest starring Garrett Wareing, Jared Grimes, Alex Morf and Leah Gibson. TV-14

