The Resident season 3 episode 13 promo: Conrad, Logan Kim face off







Want to know more about The Resident season 3 episode 13? There’s a new episode set to air on Fox Tuesday, and it’s going to be challenging for a number of different characters.

Take, for example, Conrad Hawkins. Even though he is no longer an active employee of Chastain, he still keeps finding a way to end up there! The promo below shows that — thanks to a patient of his, he’s back around! Of course, you can imagine that this isn’t going to go over very well with Logan Kim. He’s threatened that if he even lays a hand on someone within the hospital, he’s going to find himself sued … and you can probably imagine some of what happens from here. A big part of this upcoming story is probably going to be about seeing how this showdown comes to pass — be prepared for things to be big and bold.

Will it lead to Conrad getting back around the hospital full-time? There is no guarantee of that, but we can’t imagine the writers wanting him gone forever. So much good drama comes from him being there!

As for what else is coming up next, be prepared to also see an emotional storyline for Nic. Her father Kyle is spiraling, and with that, she is desperate to do whatever she can in order to help him. Unfortunately, accomplish that is easier said and done — depression isn’t something that goes away quickly. It can be heartbreaking and this situation already is. We do expect some of the best work that we’ve seen from Corbin Bernsen and Emily VanCamp this year, and maybe these two can get to the other side of it stronger. It’s just not going to be easy moving from point A to point B.

If you do love powerful cases mixed in with personal drama, we already know this with some confidence — this The Resident is absolutely going to be right up your alley. It’s also possible some of its stories will last.

