Chicago Med season 5 episode 12 sneak peek: Will’s clinic work







Chicago Med season 5 episode 12 is heading onto NBC this Wednesday, and within it, you’re going to see more of Will in his new environment.

Think back to this past installment, where you saw the Will character making a big decision when it comes to his future. He recognized that it was going to be rather hard for him to help addicts at the hospital, so instead he took off to an unsanctioned clinic elsewhere, where he is spending a little bit more of his time helping others. The problem here is that the clientele are not always the most cooperative, and also may be somewhat averse to going to the hospital. You see another reminder of that in the sneak peek below via SpoilerTV.

The challenge that Will faces in this episode is a fairly-challenging one, largely due to the fact that he has to get used to being outside of his element, and also trying to balance both this and his regular job. We know just how determined he is, largely due to some of what happened to his patient at the start of the season. He doesn’t want that to happen again and because of this, he’s willing to think outside the box a little bit.

In general, we wouldn’t expect this storyline to be one that ends anytime soon. We have a feeling that the writers for Chicago Med are looking to send Will on more of an individual direction over the next couple of episodes, which should help to give the show more variety. There will still be some other relationship-based plots in here, especially when it comes to Ethan and April planning for their future. Their engagement is exciting, but we’re still worried about that kiss that happened with April and Dr. Marcel. That could come back up at any given moment.

Of course, remember that there are some emotional storylines at the center of this episode — after all, this is Chicago Med we are talking about here!

