9-1-1: Lone Star episode 2 air date, spoilers for Rob Lowe, cast







Curious to learn the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 2 air date following what you see tonight? We’ve got that within this piece — plus also some more insight about what awaits Rob Lowe and the rest of the show’s cast.

If you love what you see tonight, the oh-so-excellent news we have now is simply this: There is another installment coming tomorrow night! This two-night premiere is a way to ensure that viewers get on board right away and, beyond just that, it helps in order to ensure that the episodes wrap up in time for the flagship 9-1-1 to come back on the air a little bit later this spring. There is no guarantee that this new show will work, but there is certainly a strong pedigree at the center of it. Also, we’re sure that there is a possibility for some crossovers down the road … though it doesn’t seem like that is something that we’re going to see the show rushing into at all.

Want a few more details as to what’s coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 2 synopsis below:

The crew races to a disaster at a wave pool, and an outbreak of mercury poisoning that is leaving its victims in a zombie-like state. Meanwhile, Owen must come to terms with his illness and what the side-effects of treatment may do to his vanity. Also, Michelle follows a new lead on her missing sister while TK is unsure how to handle his budding relationship with Carlos in the all-new “Yee-Haw” time period premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 20 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-102) (TV-14 D, L, V)

If there is one thing we don’t love about the series right now, it’s simply this: The title of it. We’re not sure that we’ve ever heard anyone non-ironically say the phrase “Yee-Haw.” It’s such an old-school cattle-culture thing, and even know modern ranchers may scoff at saying it out loud.

