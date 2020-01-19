SAG Awards 2020 start time, network, and red carpet live stream







Want to prepare yourselves now for the 2020 SAG Awards? Then consider this article to be your go-to destination.

For those who are unaware, the SAG Awards are one of the biggest nights of the year for any actor. They don’t get the notoriety per se of the Oscars, but it’s the opportunity for performers to be recognized by their peers. It’s a celebration of actors supporting actors, and also sharing stories about their own experience. That’s why one of the big things that happens at this show is actors explaining how they first got their SAG card — membership into the union at the center of the show.

So where can you watch the broadcast, and the red carpet pre-show, this year? Check out some of the information below.

The SAG Awards themselves – The action is going to begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you can see it play out on either TNT or TBS. It’s a more lighthearted affair than the Oscars, but it’s not going to have the controversy or the biting remarks of anything that we saw last time from Ricky Gervais. The show tends to go for a good stretch of the evening, so get your popcorn and settle in beforehand.

The red carpet pre-show – You can actually check out a little bit of the action right now! To see some of the red-carpet arrivals, the fashion, and hear from the celebrities, all you have to do is watch the video below! The livestream is in conjunction with People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, and TNT itself — it should serve as a nice bit of entertainment to get you ready for the awards show itself to begin.

