





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we're going to offer up an answer to that … but then also look ahead.

We don’t want to keep you waiting in the wings for too long, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode airing on the network, with the simple reason for it being that the network wants to save some of their programming until there’s less competition coming. Just think in the following terms — the NFC Championship Game is tonight. After the fact, you have the Grammys next week, the Super Bowl the week after, and then the Oscars the week after the fact. The Grammys are airing next week on CBS, so you wouldn’t get an episode then even if CBS wanted to.

As for when the series is going to be back on the air, think in terms of February 16 more than likely, when it will be paired up with another franchise series in NCIS: New Orelans. There aren’t too many firm details as to what’s coming up next, but we can at least tease some possibilities.

Callen – It makes some sense for him to continue his search for Anna, given that the most-recent episode concluded with him doing everything within his power to try and hunt her down. If he doesn’t find her immediately, we foresee it being a story down the road.

Sam – Will we see Katherine Casillas again? It feels that way, either as an asset in a case or a love interest for LL Cool J’s character.

Deeks and Kensi – We know that the two are working on starting a family together, and no matter what comes their way this season, that will be an undercurrent. Let’s just hope for some good news before we get to the finale!

Are you bummed that NCIS: Los Angeles is currently off the air?

Are you bummed that NCIS: Los Angeles is currently off the air?

