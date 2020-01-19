NCIS season 17 episode 13 sneak peek: Can Jimmy piece it together?







NCIS season 17 episode 13 is set to be arriving on CBS this weekend, and we know that there are reasons for excitement aplenty. That’s especially true if you’re a Jimmy Palmer fan! Brian Dietzen’s character is getting more attention in this episode than he has for the bulk of the season, and you’ll get to see him work both out in the field and also back at the office.

Want some other NCIS video discussion right now? Then watch some more thoughts on the show’s future below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full NCIS playlist.

So what can you expect from him when he’s working with Gibbs to understand a crime scene? In the video below, you get a good sense of it and the character is tired. That makes a whole lot of sense when you consider the circumstances. This is a guy who has spent a great deal of time working effectively two jobs at once, so maybe he’s not going to be anywhere near as effective trying to examine a crime scene as he would be if he had some other work off his plate.

To be fair, as well, the crime scene Palmer’s looking at this time is a little bit more unusual than most. Just remember that we’re talking here about the guy having to get to the bottom of an incident that may not be exactly as it seems. There’s a body in pieces, but were they really dead before the crash even happened? Was this all some sort of elaborate setup? That’s what it appears to be to a certain extent right now, but Jimmy won’t know more until he gets back to the lab.

What we do know for sure is this — we definitely think that this episode is going to be one of the more entertaining ones of the season. Palmer’s a fantastic character and after some serious stuff this season, it’s nice to find a little bit of fun.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next NCIS episode right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 17 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







