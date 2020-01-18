NCIS season 17 episode 13 sneak peek: Jimmy needs to vent







NCIS season 17 episode 13 is airing on CBS Tuesday, and the latest sneak peek below proves to be pretty funny. It’s a lighthearted scene, but also one that shows us that Jimmy Palmer really needs a nap.

The video begins with Bishop, McGee, and Torres relishing in the fact that they don’t have a case to work on — that means that they get to all sit around for a few minutes and enjoy their coffee. A pretty rare phenomenon for sure, but something that allows them a chance to breathe … at least until Jimmy comes in. That’s when he tells them that he is more or less running on fumes, and only got 14 minutes of sleep after trying to catch up on work. Since Ducky transitioned over to his new position of NCIS Historian, he’s been doing the work of both the chief medical examiner and assistant. He needs to hire someone, but that’s easier said than done. Ducky instilled in Jimmy such high standards that he’s having a hard time seeing someone who meets them.

What we’d love to see from here is this — Bishop, Torres, and McGee each taking turns in trying to Jimmy find the right person. They could help to interview people, or maybe at least give him a few minutes to take a power nap! We’re sure that a case will be occupying their time soon enough, but this could make for a fun side-story that plays out throughout the episode.

Also, Jimmy’s one of our favorite characters within the entire NCIS world. No matter how big of a storyline he has, we’re going to be grateful. We’re also curious just to learn if this is an episode that could lead to another new face joining the show, as well.

