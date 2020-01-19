Batwoman episode 11 spoilers: ‘An Un-Birthday Present’







Batwoman episode 11 next week should prove itself to be rather fun. If nothing else, we imagine that it’s going to be a bizarre/crazy hour of television with a few different twists sprinkled in throughout. After all, it’s Kate and Alice’s birthday! Wouldn’t that be a positive occasion? Well, maybe in a situation where one of them wasn’t a murderous killer who had already done some unspeakable things.

If you do want to get a few more news all about what lies ahead within this episode, be sure to check out the Batwoman episode 11 synopsis below:

MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson and guest starring Sam Littlefield. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#111). Original airdate 1/26/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This is an episode of the show that is likely going to be crazy, and potentially even have a big cliffhanger at the end of it. Just remember that this is the past episode of the series before we go on a brief hiatus for the Super Bowl and the Oscars. After that, the series will probably return on February 16. Leading up to big hiatuses, we do think that the show does a great job serving up some of the biggest cliffhangers possible. Let’s go ahead and hope that this happens here. If nothing else, this should allow us the chance to be excited for the final stretch of season 1.

Other good news — because we know already that a season 2 renewal has been issued by The CW, there’s really nothing to worry about insofar as the long-term goes.

