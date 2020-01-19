The Bachelor spoilers: Victoria Paul, Peter Weber’s one-on-one date







One of the things that is so crazy about The Bachelor this season is how it seems to be drifting more and more from the one-on-one dates. In a way, that makes a good bit of sense. This is a show that loves to emphasize drama at just about every point, and to be honest, there isn’t a whole lot of drama that comes from some of these dates.

Granted, there are more opportunities for romance on these dates — it’s a chance for Peter Weber to actually get to know some of his contestants a little bit better! There will be an opportunity for him to spend some time with Victoria Paul on Monday’s episode, and he can see whether or not there is anything there. For Victoria, there’s also a chance to become known for something beyond just getting sick on the aviation-themed group date back in the premiere.

Want some more The Bachelor video discussion? Then check out some more thoughts on what lies ahead below! After you watch it, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist.

Curious as to what’s going to be coming for their date? Then check out the full synopsis courtesy of ABC:

Peter tries to forget all the drama from “Champagne-gate” in the company of Victoria P., an appealing, exhilarating woman. However, as the two enjoy country line dancing together, she tearfully opens up about her heartbreaking childhood. Will Peter find the personal drama off-putting or will it draw him closer to Victoria P.?

We expect for there to be some real, honest moments between Victoria and Peter on this date, and we think that he will be there and be a good listener. Unfortunately, the majority of contestants with heartbreaking stories are not the ones who end up being there for the final rose at the end. Emily Maynard is probably one of the exceptions more so than the rule. Still, here’s to hoping that Victoria serves as an inspiration to people out there, regardless of how she fares with Peter.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor

What do you want to see on the next new episode of The Bachelor?

Do you think that Victoria Paul has a chance of lasting in the competition? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some more news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







