America’s Got Talent: The Champions sneak peek: Michael Grimm returns







There are a number of big performances coming up on Monday night’s new episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, with one of the biggest ones coming courtesy of Michael Grimm. For a nostalgia standpoint, this is absolutely interesting — it’s been almost a decade since we last saw him on the show. He’s one of the early winners, and he’s been forgotten by some over the years.

For some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form, remember to check out the latest below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

In the video below, you get a few details about what’s happened with Michael since leaving the show. He’s a guy who at first recorded a lot of music and was a public figure; yet, eventually he decided to retreat from the public eye. He was stuck in a difficult, high-pressure world, and he became a little bit quieter. In his audition package, he wishes that he’d handled some parts of it differently. (We wonder if part of it was due to competing and winning opposite Jackie Evancho, since he probably heard a lot of “Jackie should have won” stuff for many years.)

No matter what he’s gone through, let’s stress this about Michael as a performer — he is enormously talented. He has a wonderful raspy voice, and it’s one with a lot of character and range to it. Also, there is something about Michael where you feel almost every little thing that he sings. It’s the sort of thing that makes you want to root for him. We have no idea how far he is going to go this season, but we’re curious to find out over the weeks ahead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more discussions when it comes to the next America’s Got Talent: The Champions

What do you want to see from Michael Grimm on America’s Got Talent: The Champions?

Do you think that he will have a good chance of making it into the next round? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some more news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







