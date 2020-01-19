Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12 video: Stella plans a surprise







Coming up on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 12, we’re going to have a chance to see a little bit of fun courtesy of Stella Kidd — at least in between a false-alarm crisis that is going to be going on at schools.

Want a little bit more evidence of this? Then check out the sneak peek below, where you can see Kidd tell Cruz and Ritter that she wants to plan a surprise trip for Severide’s upcoming birthday. The problem here is that finding the right place to take him is easier said than done, and we’re sure that there’s a financial component to it given that firefighters don’t tend to make some massive flurry of cash.

Over the course of the episode, we’re sure that Stella will get some inspiration — it also seems like Ritter’s boyfriend, a travel agent, could end up being able to help as well. Hopefully, there’s a fun idea here that leads to a little bit of romance for the two. They are one of the more devoted relationships within the One Chicago world, so there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to here!

By the end of the sneak peek, though, most of the plans are interrupted by Firehouse 51 getting a call — this brings us to the false-alarm crisis that we mentioned earlier. The reason why this is so problematic is simply due to the fact that in having to deal with false alarms, it keeps the team from being able to do their job elsewhere. It also means that they could be off their guard for actual emergencies. That’s another part of the story to anticipate — but, for now, it’s easy to have fun with some Stellaride stories.

Also, if you love One Chicago romances, remember that there is a big Joe Cruz wedding storyline coming before too long!

