This Is Us season 4 episode 11 sneak peek: Marc re-enters the picture







The story of Marc on This Is Us is about to rear its head once more — and it’s going to remain very much troublesome.

The truth is, we don’t actually know all that much about what happened in this relationship from Kate’s past — other than the evidence that he was hurtful and cruel. It seems as though he’s constantly putting her down and creating all sorts of emotional manipulation, which could lead to her sliding down a further emotional hole.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Kate having an argument on the phone with Marc before locking herself in another room. Randall, who is clearly having struggles of his own dealing with anxiety, dismisses it because he’s seen people act out like that while watching episodes of Dawson’s Creek. Rebecca, meanwhile, is clearly far too overwhelmed by her current situation in life to really be able to handle this at all. It’s a delicate situation that she finds herself in, and we know based on her conversations earlier this season that she regrets she wasn’t able to see what was in front of her.

Given that the upcoming episodes of season 4 are designed to be a trilogy, we wouldn’t be shocked if the Kate portion of it dives more into what happened with her and Marc and some of the fallout of it. This may tie into her insecurities and feelings of self-worth that she is going through right now with Toby — which may or may not have a happy ending, based on what we’ve seen in some flash-forwards.

In the end, we have to expect all sorts of emotional stuff over the course of the next few weeks.

