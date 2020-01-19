The Good Doctor season 3 episode 12 promo: Shaun, Carly’s new challenge







For most of Shaun and Carly’s relationship on The Good Doctor season 3, we’ve seen them take on one significant challenge after the next. Some of them have been due to intimacy, whereas others have revolved around communication and recognizing where one another is coming from. There are highs and lows with any couple, and more than likely, there will be more.

Yet, one of the biggest challenges for them entering Monday’s “Mutations” may have nothing to do with their relationship outside the hospital. Instead, it could revolve a little more around what’s going on within those walls. In the promo below, you see Carly struggling with a patient who is requiring more of a hands-on approach from her. This is something that, as a pathologist, she doesn’t have to deal with all of the time. She gets to help from afar in the lab, and now she has to face the reality of a patient dying in a way where she has to experience it. That makes her wonder whether or not she’s doing the right thing in being there.

What we think about this right now is that this is a chance for Shaun to try and be there for her and show an encouraging side. While there may not be a lot of time when you’re in the heat of a moment on a case, he needs to also remember that she’s out of her element and he’s felt those same things before. No matter what’s happening when it comes to the Lea situation and other parts of their relationship, you need to focus on the now in a moment like this. While we don’t think working on a patient together will end Shaun and Carly’s relationship, it is something that could put a greater strain on it. We’re hoping to see the

