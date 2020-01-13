The Good Doctor season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Drama and ‘Mutations’







If you’re excited for The Good Doctor season 3 episode 12 on ABC, there’s a lot that you can prepare for in “Mutations.” This is an episode that will feature all sorts of drama, but also put a little bit more of the focus on some of the players taking part in the game.

Want to get some more news on The Good Doctor in video form, remember to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

Within this episode, we are going to see some of the emotional aftermath of everything that Shaun and Carly share tonight. We know that Shaun cares for her, but he’s having a hard time understanding how certain things feel natural with Lea and not as natural with Carly. It doesn’t seem like he’s willing to let her go, though, so we will see more development of this relationship. Beyond just that, though, be prepared to also see Carly involved in some of the medical stuff in this episode. This could actually be one of the most important Carly episodes of the season, beyond of course some of the personal stuff with Shaun.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 12 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

Dr. Audrey Lim, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Morgan Reznick treat a 25-year-old runner suffering from severe swelling; but when things take a turn for the worse, Dr. Shaun Murphy enlists the help of Dr. Carly Lever. Meanwhile, Dr. Alex Park, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Neil Melendez treat two 16-year-old cancer patients who are dating; and Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Carly Lever work toward intimacy.

This episode is going to do its best to focus on a lot of heartfelt stuff, and hopefully challenge some of these doctors at the same time. We do come still bearing questions aplenty; hopefully, this episode will feel like a good source of answers, and give us some reasons to smile amidst any possible tears.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right away

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







