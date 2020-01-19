Call the Midwife season 9 episode 3 promo: A fashion show & beyond







Are you ready for Call the Midwife season 9 episode 3? There’s a new episode arriving on BBC One this weekend, and it’s going to be bringing something glamorous mixed with extreme hardship. In other words, it’s fairly par-for-the-course for this show overall!

Let’s start with the fun part of the episode — there will be a rather-glam charity fashion show that will allow some of the midwives to do some good, while also showcasing some signature fashions from the era. If we were in the costuming department for the British drama, these would be the installments we enjoy the most, ones that offer up a chance to showcase some different stuff and really dive head-first into some of the research. Also, it gives some of the midwives something a little bit different to deal with — which is important given other problems they are taking on.

Take, for example, Lucille dealing with a strong element of prejudice when it seems as though the woman she is looking after was expecting a white midwife. She already has a job to do, and it’s made so much harder by someone who isn’t inclined to respect or listen to her. Meanwhile, another patient is going to struggle with shame and being thought of as “dirty” — even though that is not the case. There are a wide array of elements to these stories, ones that allow you to see characters’ point of view while also finding ways to augment them.

Hopefully, the fashion show comes at the end of the episode and it serves as a breath of fresh air, a chance for all of these characters to find some happiness after the end of some tiresome days. This is a show that never pretends like all struggles can be conquered, but we do enjoy the successful stories and hope that, even in the hardest times, characters learn something that they can apply to their futures.

