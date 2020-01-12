Call the Midwife season 9 episode 3 spoilers: A charity fashion show







What do you think is coming on Call the Midwife season 9 episode 3? This is an episode that pushes forward the narrative. Yet, there are more struggles that Lucille, Trixie, Valerie, and Nurse Crane have to face, and they are going to be in different places while they try to help people in need.

Yet, amidst everything that is going on that is emotional and painful, there will be glimmers of hope. You’ll see several of the characters within this episode do what they can to help others, and it’s going to come in the form of a big charity fashion show. This should exemplify more of who these characters are and what they’re trying to fight for: Making sure no stone is unturned in their quest to be good people. The midwives and nuns in Poplar may be flawed (all humans are), but it’s clear at the moment that their heart is in the best possible place.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to what's coming up next:

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) is seconded to St Cuthbert’s when a ward Sister is off sick.

Lucille will supervise the pupil midwives and brush up on her hospital care. While there, Lucille experiences hostility from a mother to be, Connie (Hannah Onslow), who is begrudgingly on bed rest because her waters have broken early. Connie’s attitude feels like racism to Lucille, but she powers through to give Connie the best care she can.

Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) goes to the school to give the new pupils their inoculations and is concerned to meet two brothers, Rahul (Ahaan Gupta) and Jalal (Gaavan Kharbanda), who are new and come from Sylhet in East Pakistan (Bangladesh). It is unclear which jabs the boys have had and Nurse Crane takes it upon herself to speak to their parents.

The incubator fund has stalled, and Shelagh (Laura Main) enlists Violet (Annabelle Apsion), Trixie (Helen George), Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Valerie (Jennifer Kirby) to put on a charity fashion show for the community. The girls must think of an exciting theme to drum up interest from the locals, otherwise there’ll be no money raised at all.

To think, we’re already a good 25% of the way through the season now … and there’s also so much more that we know is coming around the bend.

