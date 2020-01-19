Shameless season 10 finale spoilers: Is Ian – Mickey wedding coming?







Are you ready for the Shameless season 10 finale to arrive on Showtime next week? There’s a good reason to be. The Ian – Mickey wedding could be coming up soon!

Given that this final episode is entitled “Gallavich!,” that’s a pretty strong indicator of what’s coming. This episode should be a celebration of this fantastic couple, who have gone through it in every way two people have. They’ve been dysfunctional, loving, hilarious, and determined — they’ll literally fight for each other, and we just saw that on this past episode.

If Ian and Mickey get hitched in this episode, we’re sure that it will be the perfect testament to everything that these two characters are. With that, don’t expect some crazy-traditional wedding at all. They’ll have every moment of the occasion be signature to their personalities and their live — it’s their nontraditional way of doing things that has made them so fun to root for over the years.

Of course, we should note that even in this episode, Shameless will remain an ensemble show. There’s a lot of other crazy stuff that you can expect just around every corner as well. Debbie’s got big decisions to make, Kev’s got a new venture, and we’re going to learn as to whether or not Lip is going to stay in Chicago.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Shameless season 10 finale synopsis with some additional news on what’s coming:

Liam out-Gallaghers Frank; Lip works to convince Tami to stay in Chicago with their baby; Debbie turns over a new romantic leaf; Kev’s new business takes off; V wonders where the money is going.

Remember this — there’s no guarantee that any of these stories will wrap up in the season 10 finale! The series has already been renewed for an 11th and final season, which will premiere this summer. We’re sad that the show is coming to a close, but it’s hard to be too bitter when we’ve had a chance to see some of these Gallaghers for more than a decade.

