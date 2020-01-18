The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Madison Prewett, Peter Weber check back in







Entering The Bachelor episode 3, we don’t know how you could consider Madison Prewett to be anything other than a favorite to win Peter Weber’s heart. Just think about it — she had one of the biggest first dates possible!

Is there a part of meeting someone’s parents a vow renewal that is absolutely insane and hyper-intimidating? Sure, but so is much of this show. If you’re on The Bachelor you have to be prepared for anything, and it seems as though Madison did a great job earning the approval of Pilot Pete’s friends and family. This is something that could allow her to make it very far, since he already knows that she fits into his world. Also, she’s doing a good job of staying in his orbit after the fact. The sneak peek below is proof.

Sometimes after an early one-on-one date, we see a lot of insecurity start to take hold. You form a great connection with someone early and then, after the fact, you see other people have it instead. That does create this sort of feeling where you want what other people have and your relationship doesn’t feel the same. The biggest thing you can do is frequently interact with the lead and make sure both of you still feel confident. The Bachelor is a TV show — that may sound obvious, but you gotta remember that even if the lead wants to choose you, they’re not gonna shut down production in episode 3 so that they can propose. You have to tackle the whole process.

Luckily, Madison and Peter do have a good conversation in the sneak peek, and it’s clear that the two are still reassuring each other and talking about how great their first date was. This, plus Madison avoiding house drama, could be keys to her longevity.

