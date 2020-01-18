Psych 2: Lassie Come Home spoilers: The Good Doctor actor, more cast







We’ve now learned more of the cast for the upcoming Psych 2: Lassie Come Home movie, and let’s just say that there are reasons aplenty to be excited!

According to a new report coming in right now via Deadline, you are going to see a number of big-time familiar faces from the TV world in the Peacock-hosted special. One of the most notable ones to us is Allison Miller, who works alongside James Roday on ABC’s A Million Little Things. We have to imagine that the casting is a nod to that show, and it probably helps that both film in Vancouver. Here, Miller is going to be playing the part of an entrepreneur, one who could get in the way of what Shawn and Gus are trying to do. Remember, these two characters are going to be working on a case after Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is attacked on the job and clinging to life. They’ve got a lot of responsibility on their hands as they head back to Santa Barbara!

Beyond Miller’s appearance, we know that Scrubs alum Sarah Chalke is going to be playing Lassiter’s nurse, someone who has a good rapport with Gus. Meanwhile, The Good Doctor star Richard Schiff will be present as the founder of the recovery center where Lassiter is staying. These are some pretty great castings, and like with Miller, it makes some sense for Schiff to be there since he already films in Vancouver. (It would kind of be hilarious if future Psych movies just start grabbing every actor who regularly works in the city — bring on Grant Gustin and Jensen Ackles!)

There is not an official premiere date as of yet for Psych 2, but the Peacock streaming service is launching this summer. We’ve already made it clear that we wish the movie had stuck over on USA, but that doesn’t feel like something the actors had any say in. Plus, we want to imagine a world where it will premiere over there eventually … but it’s pretty obvious that Peacock viewers would have a big advantage even if it did.

