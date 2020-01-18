Outlander season 5: New Brianna-focused character poster!







Now that we’re so close to the February 16 season 5 premiere of Outlander season 5, it’s clear that Starz isn’t taking any time off at all! We’ve got a new character poster at the bottom of this article, and it features Sophie Skelton’s Brianna at the center of it.

What you can see from Brianna here is her determination first and foremost — this is a woman who, just in the past season alone, has gone through everything that a person can. (Technically, she’s gone through time travel, too, which pretty much no one can.) She traveled back to save her mother Claire, she went on a romantic journey with Roger, she lost Roger, and eventually became subject to a horrific assault by Stephen Bonnet. She’s still reeling from that now, while also raising her some Jemmy and building a future at Fraser’s Ridge.

So what will her story be in season 5? One part of it is going to be working to find a way at the Ridge, given that she is still new there and this is a world where roles and jobs are very much different from where she came from. Another part of it is going to be figuring out whether to stay there long-term. It may be easier for her to want to remain in the past than Roger, just because he’s so unaccustomed to the land, he’s gone through so much, and he also doesn’t have his immediate family there the same way that Bree does.

In the end, though, Roger and Bree both will prove invaluable to the community as they brace themselves for some of what’s next — something that is very much going to include the threat of the Revolutionary War. We hope that there are some individual posters that continue to be put out there for the upcoming season. After all, Outlander is a panoramic world and there are a lot of people worth highlighting!

