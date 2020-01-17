Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 10 episode 13 hopes







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re offering up some more information about that — but, to go along with it, a few more updates on what lies ahead.

Let’s start this article off with this — alas, there is no new episode of the series set to arrive on the network tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? It simply has to do a thing or two with the fact that there are only 22 episodes a season! CBS routinely takes a week or two off in January so that some of their shows can come back stronger in February. That’s going to be the case here, more than likely … at least for part of it. (We know that Blue Bloods is not airing on February 7, but there could be some installments that air in the weeks after the fact.)

The next episode of the Tom Selleck drama is going to air on January 31, and “Reckless” is going to feel very much like the show you’ve come to know and love. How else would you describe an hour that features at the center of it a murder investigation, a moral dilemma about police brutality within the department, and also Erin trying to find a way to take on new laws? Much of this feels like the same sort of signature drama you’ve come to expect from this series over time.

If you do want some more insight on what’s ahead and haven’t seen the synopsis already, we absolutely are happy to share it below:

“Reckless” – Frank must uncover the truth when an undercover officer accuses a fellow cop of police brutality. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a famous photographer recently accused of assault by his former models, and Erin struggles to protect a witness as new justice reform laws go into effect, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

