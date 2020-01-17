Dynasty season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Cristal, Alexis face off







Excited to check out Dynasty season 3 episode 10? There’s a new episode coming on The CW next week entitled “What Sorrows Are You Drowning?” — which really sounds like the perfect title for a show that loves to dive head-first into shady comments. Can’t you imagine one of these characters saying this?

At this point in the show, we could start to move a little bit more beyond what happened at the trial, which we know was messy and all sorts of dramatic. So what better way to follow up messy stuff than some other messy stuff? Within this episode next wee, we’re getting a good sense that there is some great stuff coming between Cristal and Alexis. They’ll square off, and we gotta imagine that there will be some big-time consequences that go along with that.

For a few more details now on what’s to come, be sure to check out the full Dynasty season 3 episode 10 synopsis right now:

JOINING FORCES FOR GOOD – Anders (Alan Dale) seeks help finding Kirby (Maddison Brown), so Fallon (Liz Gillies) assembles Sam (Rafael De La Fuente), Colby (Sam Adegoke), Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), and, reluctantly, Adam (Sam Underwood), for the mission. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) have a historically epic encounter. Grant Show also stars. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Libby Wells (#310). Original airdate 1/24/2020.

While seeing some of the other characters team up could prove to be quite fun, we’re not going to sit here and pretend like Cristal and Alexis here isn’t top billing. It’s also just fun now because there is a new energy on board. We’re still just getting to know the Elaine Hendrix version of the character and beyond that, we haven’t really known Alonso’s Cristal for that long. We’re still very much within that whole getting-to-know-you phase of the operation with those two, even if we know the characters rather well.

