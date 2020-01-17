Charmed season 2 episode 10 spoilers: A look at ‘Curse Words’







Following today’s winter premiere, you better believe that Charmed season 2 episode 10 is going to bring some more drama your way! The next all-new episode carries with it the title of “Curse Words,” but we don’t think that this has to do with Maggie, Mel, and some other characters swearing. Instead, it has a thing or two to do with fears over Jordan’s curse, and ramifications that could come from it still being in existence.

Now that we’re getting into the thick of season 2, what that means is that we’ll get a better sense of what the overall themes are meant to be. This is a story, in part, that is all about family, or at least the nature of a number of complicated relationships. Navigating the dynamics between these different characters is not easy, and nor will it be when you consider some of the other various threats that are coming. They’ve been through a lot before, and it’s only going to get crazier from here on out.

Below, the Charmed season 2 episode 10 synopsis offers some more insight on what you can expect:

ALTERED FATES – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) fear Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) curse is alive and well. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Harry (Rupert Evans) confront unspoken feelings. Poppy Drayton also stars. Doug Aarniokoski directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Joey Falco (#210). Original airdate 1/24/2020.

So what’s going to happen beyond this episode? Without giving too much away, let’s just say that at the end of this month, you’ll be seeing some major troubles arrive at the door of Harry. To be specific, the character is going to be sick and it will be up to some of the other characters to help him. It’s a different sort of danger than they’ve encountered before, and you have to hope they’ll be prepared for it!

