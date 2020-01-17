





Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? After getting a couple of great episodes to kick off 2020, it makes sense to want to keep the trend going!

Unfortunately, we come bearing some rather-bad news — it’s not gonna happen here. There is no new episode of Magnum PI on the air, and neither is one airing next week, either. We’re going to be waiting until January 31 for more, and there is something else to consider here, as well — this will be the last episode of the show for a while. Because of the premiere of MacGyver, you will see Jay Hernandez and company take a break from airing new episodes. There will be more to come, but it may not be until later this spring. (Consider this your reminder that there is no return date set.)

So why not make the January 31 episode entitled “A Game of Cat and Mouse” as fun as possible? There’s a lot of stuff we’re looking forward to seeing, and CarterMatt has the full Magnum PI season 2 episode 14 synopsis below with some details:

“A Game of Cat and Mouse” – When Jin (Bobby Lee returns) learns that an innocent woman is the target of a deadly hit, he asks Magnum and Higgins to help save her, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Chef Roy Yamaguchi guest stars as himself.

This feels like a strong episode to tie things up for now, mostly because Jin has established himself as a great recurring character on this show and this will allow Magnum and Higgins to work together a little more. It was interesting to see a more vulnerable side of Juliet on this past episode, but it did also separate her and Thomas from most of the episode. Their banter and rapport has shown itself to be one of the series’ greatest cornerstones. It’s definitely not something we want to see the series steer far away from for a long stretch of time.

