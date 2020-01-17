Fuller House season 5: Andrea Barber reflects on the end







The end is almost here for the final episodes of Fuller House season 5 — and the final episodes of the series overall, for that matter. The hard part is just going to be waiting for it. We know that it’s coming, but it doesn’t appear as though it’s in the near future. For evidence, just take a look at the Twitter photo below. The show’s official account claims that they will be back “later this year,” so we shouldn’t anticipate much over the next couple of months for the time being.

The hardest part of this wait is knowing that for the cast and crew, they are already done with their work. They’ve filmed the entire series, and while we do think there could have been more, that doesn’t seem to be something that Netflix is interested in doing. They’ve billed season 5 as the end of the road for a reason. It’s a fate that the cast has accepted, and at least they did have a chance to say goodbye. (They’ll do it again moving forward with the fans.)

Speaking on this subject a little bit further in a new interview with the Maine Press (while promoting her new book Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back), here is just some of what Andrea Barber had to say:

“We love the show, we love each other and we love these characters … I love playing Kimmy Gibler so much and I just felt like there were more stories to tell. We’re sad that it’s over but we’re excited that fans are now getting to see the final season, and I can’t wait for them to see how we wrapped up the series when the final episodes become available on Netflix later this year.”

Sometimes, it is better to leave your viewers wanting more — and at least Fuller House is saying goodbye as one of the most-popular comedies out there on Netflix. It’s continuously drawn solid viewership (at least per unofficial numbers), and you never know what the future could hold for the franchise — even if we are going to have to wait for more for quite some time.

Our love knows no bounds. 💛 We'll see you later this year. pic.twitter.com/phgHYAp8Pz — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) January 10, 2020

