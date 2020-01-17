Last Man Standing season 8 episode 9 spoilers: A look ahead to ‘Girls Rock’







Last Man Standing season 8 episode 9 is the first installment airing in the month of February — go ahead and consider this now your reminder of how lucky we are this month! We’ve already had a chance to see six episodes in the span of just over two weeks, and there are two more coming before the end of the month.

Looking ahead now, we’ve got another episode coming on February 6 entitled “Girls Rock” that makes a few things clear. For starters, Kristin’s pregnancy is going to have a humorous role to play in the story. Also, you’ll see Mike and Vanessa each do whatever they can to make some thoughts clear about Jen’s future. This is one of those episodes that’s looking both to the present and future at the same time, and delivering a lot of comedy along the way.

For some more news on what’s coming up right now, be sure to view our full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 9 synopsis:

Mike and Vanessa each try to influence Jen’s career path, while Kristin uses her pregnancy to her advantage with Outdoor Man customers in the all-new “Girls Rock” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 6 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-809) (TV-PG D, L)

While none of these details hint at resolution for these stories, we have a feeling that Jen’s future goals are going to be a part of the show for long past the events of this episode. It’s more of a slow burn, and it’s more something that the writers are going to take their time to figure out. Even if we do learn more about what Jen wants from her future, she still has to act on it! Also, some aspects of her life are still subject to change.

(For those wondering about the rest of the show’s core cast, there’s always a chance that Mandy will still have a role to play — meanwhile, we know that we won’t be seeing Eve again in the first half of the season, at least. It’s possible that there will be something more for her down the road.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Last Man Standing season 8 episode 9

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 8 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for more news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







