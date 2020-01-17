This Is Us season 4 episode 11 sneak peek: Randall’s fear of monsters







Are you ready for This Is Us season 4 episode 11 to arrive? It’ll be airing on NBC this Tuesday, and we’ve got a feeling already that there is all sorts of interesting stuff within. It’s going to be the tale of Randall Pearson and monsters — monsters from the past, and how those relate in some ways to monsters in the present and future.

In the sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about as a young Randall talks a little bit about some of his fears with Jack. He’s encouraged that there are no such thing as monsters — and even if there was, there was no way that they would get past him. Jack offered to lay down next to him as a way to ensure that he was safe and sound, and that’s precisely what he did in the closing seconds.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form, check out some of the latest preview for what’s next below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

This clip is a reminder that Randall had supportive people around him, but there is this anxiety within him that never quite goes away. It dwells within him and it’s all going to be rising to the forefront this coming Tuesday. How does he tackle a home invasion, or at least the idea of one? Truth is, there’s no 100% verification right now that someone is barging into his home and causing problems … even though that is definitely what it appears like on the surface. Within this episode, you’ll have a chance to see this character work through his problems, protect his family, but then also prepare for more problems down the line.

If there’s one thing that we’re still worried about especially with Randall, it’s this — the simple fact that he knows about Rebecca’s condition and nobody else does at the moment. For now, this feels like the foundation for a feud that could last between him and Kevin.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to This Is Us!

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to stick around for some more news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







