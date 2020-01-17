Outlander: 30-day countdown; new Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe video







Welcome to our Friday edition of Outlander notes and, as you would imagine, there’s a lot of worthy conversation-chatter out there at the moment. This is what happens when we are inching so close to the series’ February 16 return.

Let’s kick this article off, though, with a fantastic video reminder from Starz that we’re a month away! Or, we were a month away. The video below featuring Sam Heughan was actually recorded yesterday, but we like to think that there’s still some relevancy to it since it’s such a milestone.

Come Sunday, we’ll be just four weeks away from being back at Fraser’s Ridge and seeing what further adventures await Jamie, Claire, Roger, Bree, and more. There may be a lot of familiar stories from the books, with some new surprises mixed in, as well.

For some other Outlander coverage in video form, remember to check out some of the latest on season 7 and beyond below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

As for some bonus video coverage, we highly recommend what we’ve got below courtesy of TVInsider. This is a chance to see Sam, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin all together talking about some of the stories that are coming up. Meanwhile, there’s also a little bit of fun in here over who the “new hot couple” on the show really is. While there may not be too many story surprises dropped in here at all, we do think that it serves as a fantastic reminder of what makes this cast so great. They genuinely enjoy one another’s company, and they also know how to take a joke when it’s fired off here and there.

Be prepared for a lot more in the way of video coverage, as well — there could be even more videos from the TCA Winter Press Tour this week that could come out, in addition to what’s sure to be some additional coverage leading up to the premiere. With the big premiere event this year scheduled to be in Los Angeles, that probably means opportunities to see the cast on various talk shows and a whole lot more. We’ll have more news on that as we near it…

Related News – Be sure to get some other coverage of the show’s long-term future

Excited for Outlander season 5 to premiere?

Sound off now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







