Better Call Saul season 5 spoilers: Dean Norris, Robert Forster appearing







To go along with the news of Better Call Saul being renewed for a sixth and final season today, why not some bonus news?

Today at the TCA Winter Press Tour panel, AMC confirmed that a couple of familiar faces are coming back for more — including the late Robert Forster. We last had a chance to see him on El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and according to executive producer Peter Gould (via Entertainment Weekly), his scenes were filmed around the same time as the Aaron Paul movie. Gould also noted that there was a plan for his participation moving forward, but we have to imagine that this, sadly, will no longer come to pass.

To go along with this news, we can also tell you now that we’re going to have a chance in order to see Dean Norris back as Hank! The actor, who is now a major part of TNT’s Claws, will be appearing in at least two episodes as his famed Breaking Bad character. Based on the way in which this story has gone as of late, it wasn’t hard to figure out that he would eventually be turning up. It just made too much sense, in the end.

Better Call Saul season 5 is going to premiere on AMC come February 23, and it is going to push the series closer and closer to the endgame. Just go ahead and prepare yourselves for that now. This season will push us closer to the Breaking Bad timeline, and hopefully also give us a good sense of what happens to characters like Kim Wexler, who is not mentioned on that show at all.

