MacGyver season 4 premiere spoilers: Meet Russ Taylor!







You’ve waited a rather-long time for it, but we are very much pleased to share now first details from the MacGyver season 4 premiere! New episodes are arriving starting on Friday, February 7 and the series is wasting no time bringing on board an exciting new face.

It’s incredible to have Henry Ian Cusick on board. We say this, first and foremost, as someone who loved him down in that hatch on Lost. Also, think about The 100 and the wide array of other great roles that he’s had. Here, he will be a series regular as Russ Taylor, a powerful, resourceful man who is going to be looking to bring the Phoenix Foundation back together. Why? He thinks that they are the only people who can help him stop a major attack that could lead to a lot of significant deaths.

For a few more details on what lies ahead in this episode, check out the full MacGyver season 4 premiere synopsis below:

“Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix” – Ex-MI6 agent Russ Taylor (Henry Ian Cusick) recruits former Phoenix Foundation members Mac, Riley, Bozer, Matty and Desi to hunt down a bioweapon that’s planned to be used by a mysterious organization for a devastating attack on a major U.S. city, on the fourth season premiere of MACGYVER, Friday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Even though there’s going to be a new feel to the show this season with Russ a major character, this could be an example of good change! The show was fun and action-packed before, but this is a character that should offer some other dimensions and a great counterpoint to Mac and the rest of the team. Because of his history in MI6, we know that he’s very skilled. Yet, personality-wise he may be quite different from the rest of the team. That means new sources of conflict, and also probably more fun for us as a viewer.

One last reminder now — watch the show live! It’s been a long time since the show last aired, and hopefully a lot of diehard fans didn’t forget about it along the way.

