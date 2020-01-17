grown-ish season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The aftermath of Nomi reveal







Want to get some more news on grown-ish season 3 episode 2 when it arrives on Freeform in one week’s time? Let’s just say that you’re going to see the other side of that big pregnancy reveal and then some.

Nomi is expecting! Not only that, but she’s pretty far into her pregnancy at this point. Now that college is back in session, that’s something else for her to think about — and it’s also going to be a discussion for a lot of her social circle. It’s not something that was expected, and for at least some of this episode you’ll see all sorts of discussion on the subject.

Of course, and because this is grown-ish, there are a number of other things going on within this episode at the same time. We are, after all, going to have some opportunities to see other struggles and shockers all around Zoey! She may think that she has a sense of what her surrounding world is, but within this episode, she could end up being proven wrong.

Below, CarterMatt has the full grown-ish season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

The crew tries their best to cope with a shocking surprise, but another unexpected bomb sends Zoey into a spiral.

While we know that we’re speaking about a lot of drama and conflict here, we’d remind you once more here that grown-ish’s roots are in comedy. It’s a part of the black-ish world! Most of what you see in the end is meant to be positive, but sometimes, there are some valleys before you work your way back to your peak. Also, Zoey and company are still young! It’d be unrealistic if the show were to sit here and pretend as though a lot of these people have their lives figured out at the moment. It’s just not realistic.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on grown-ish, including news on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to grown-ish season 3 episode 2?

How do you think Nomi will move forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, stick around if you do want some other news on the series.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







