Evil episode 13 return date, finale details for Mike Colter, cast







Curious about the Evil episode 13 return date, or some information on what lies ahead moving forward? This article has both, but we have to tell you this leading up to all of it — the next episode (currently untitled) is going to be the finale. It’s airing on January 30, and within this hour there are possessions, big decisions, and maybe a tiny bit of closure … mixed of course with some sort of enormous cliffhanger. There is a lot of great stuff to look toward to!

There’s one other thing to remember here — Evil already has a season 2 already. We state this here as a way to reduce the frustration over the finale airing in two weeks. Why isn’t season 1 longer? This allows the individual episodes to be stronger but, beyond just that, show executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a lot on their plate. Remember that they’re also in the process of making The Good Fight as strong as possible.

Without further ado now, let’s get to spreading some finale details. Below, CarterMatt has the full Evil episode 13 synopsis with a little bit more information all about what’s coming:

David, Kristen and Ben assess whether a pregnant woman is possessed when she claims one of the twins she’s carrying is evil. Their investigation leads to a fertility clinic where they discover a connection to all of their encounters throughout the season. Also, Kristen questions one of her daughters’ capacity for evil upon realizing that she also used that fertility clinic, on the first season finale of EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This finale should serve as an opportunity in order to celebrate some of the best that Evil has to offer. This show is at its best when it’s skirting the line between what is real and what is paranormal, and letting the actors knock some material out of the park simultaneously. We don’t think that the writers need to do anything crazy — or at least crazier than what they’ve done so far — in order to achieve that.

