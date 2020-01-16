Death in Paradise season 9 episode 3 spoilers: A cycling race murder







We know that Death in Paradise loves to create some murder mysteries out of some bizarre situations. We’re definitely going to see that moving into season 9 episode 3 on BBC One next week.

So what sort of case are we looking at this time around? Think in terms of a cycling race with a shocking conclusion — there’s a murder midway through and we don’t think we need to say what the issue here is. How in the world do you murder someone in the middle of a race, without anyone else seeing? Making it seem like an accident is one way to do it, but we think we’ve learned from the past almost-decade that cover-ups are eventually uncovered. We envision that there are a number of surprises that we’re going to see unraveled as the hour goes along.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Death in Paradise season 9 episode 3 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

D.I. Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and the team ride onto another murder mystery when the Tour des Antilles cycling race comes to Saint Marie. The sports event quickly turns sinister when Xavier Prince (Ashley Byam), Team Storm’s best cyclist, is found dead halfway through the race.

Whilst evidence initially points to Xavier having crashed on one of the most dangerous sections of the course, Jack is troubled by a piece of fabric torn from a Team Storm shirt. However, with all of the other teammates’ shirts in perfect condition, including Xavier’s, suspicion falls upon the rest of the cycling squad.

As the investigation goes deeper, we find out more about the underlying team dynamics at play and discover that there is conflict between the riders – as one of them holds on to a sensitive secret.

Meanwhile, JP (Tobi Bakare) re-evaluates police protocol when a chance encounter leaves him conflicted, and Ruby (Shyko Amos) and Madeleine (Aude Legastelois-Bidé) take time to unwind, as a win for the Saint Marie team calls for celebrations on the island.

Of course, Death in Paradise wouldn’t be the show that it is without a few personal moments for the team, and we could be seeing that by the end of the episode. Sure, make all of the jokes that you want that half of the Saint-Marie population has been murdered, but there’s still something about the setting and the police family that always brings a smile to our face.

