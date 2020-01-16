Supernatural season 15 episode 10 spoilers: Sam & Dean hit the road again







There’s a big part of Supernatural season 15 episode 10 that feels incredibly familiar, and understandably so. Through “The Heroes’ Journey,” you are going to be seeing Sam and Dean Winchester spend a good bit of time out on the road again. They’ll have a quest in mind, but it may not go according to plan.

Now, just go ahead and ask yourself this: What could go wrong this time? Is it the work of a higher power, or just the end result of what the two face often during some of their quests? What we love about this episode on paper is that it opens the door for so much surprise — not only that, but it marks the halfway point in the final season. By the end of it, we’ll be sitting around and waiting to see what the second half brings. We imagine that the pace for the story is going to ramp up a little bit — it almost has to, given the circumstances!

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supernatural season 15 episode 10 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU HAVE UNTIL IT’S GONE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) hit the road to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out and they are the ones who may be in need of rescue. John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1510). Original Airdate 1/23/2020.

Before we reach the end of this episode, we’re going to cross our fingers and hope for a setup towards something more. Are we fine if there is a strong monster-of-the-week component to the story? Sure, but with this being the final season, we don’t think that there’s anything wrong with craving a little bit something more, whether it be a few twists or an enormous and emotional moment.

