SWAT season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Street puts it all on the line







Following tonight’s new episode, you better be prepared for SWAT season 3 episode 12 to bring all sorts of drama to the table. Jim Street is going to do everything that he can in order to help Nate, and the consequences of that could prove to be severe. Think dangerous in particular. We know that characters on this show constantly put their lives in the line in order to ensure that others are safe; yet, it’s different when the matter is personal. It’s also different when you think the sort of people who seem to have a hold over Nate.

This episode, in a lot of ways, is a continuation of tonight’s “Bad Cop.” There’s a reason, after all, why it is entitled “Good Cop.” One thing carries over directly to the next, and there could be a few other new stories introduced, as well.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SWAT season 3 episode 12 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

“Good Cop” – Hondo and the SWAT team rally to support Street when he puts his life on the line to help his foster brother Nate (Cory Hardrict) break away from a drug ring, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The promo that aired tonight gave you a good sense of just what sort of danger Street will find himself in — he’s going to be gone from SWAT for a long-enough time that there are serious concerns, and those concerns are going to be amplified as the hour goes along. For Hondo and the rest of the crew, it’s about finding a way to both stop any criminal activity while also ensuring that he’s okay. It’s a delicate balance, given that one wrong move can set off a chain reaction … and nobody wants to see anything terrible happen to one of the show’s major characters.

Now, let’s just hope that “Good Cop” can set the bar that was clearly established tonight when it comes to action and drama combined…

