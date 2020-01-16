Stumptown episode 12 spoilers: ‘Dirty Dexy Money’ details







Next week, Stumptown episode 12 will bring your way an installment entitled “Dirty Dexy Money,” and it’s one containing a few different storylines. For starters, you’re going to have a chance to see someone new work with Dex — and it even seems like they form a good relationship rather quickly! It’s not often that she has clients who come across as agreeable and easy for her to be around.

Of course, herein lies the twist. Just because someone is easy to be around doesn’t necessarily mean that they are altogether honesty. Through this hour, Cobie Smulders’ character may realize that there are some surprises linking underneath the surface. It’s possible that this is someone trying to get one over on her — it’s either that or the case itself has a few surprise holes in it.

Interested in getting some information now on what is coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full Stumptown episode 12 synopsis below:

Dex becomes fast friends with a new client, the owner of a male strip club who has been mysteriously losing money, but Dex soon learns not everything is as it seems. Elsewhere, Grey continues to help Hoffman and his new partner on the car-jacking case while going deeper undercover.

This is going to be the sort of episode that showcases the dangers of going undercover. Meanwhile, this is also one of those episodes that works so well from a getting-to-know-you perspective. We’d say that episode 13 will be one with some larger creative stakes, largely due to the fact that it will be the last of the show’s initial episode order. At the time that the scripts were being written, there may not have been a guarantee for more than 13 — therefore, expect some big stuff here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Stumptown

What do you want to see when it comes to Stumptown episode 12?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more information on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







