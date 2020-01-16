Mindhunter season 3 in doubt; cast released from contracts







Before we dive too deep into this Mindhunter story, we should make one thing clear: The show isn’t officially canceled. Yet, there may not be plans for another batch of episodes anytime soon.

In a statement via TVLine, Netflix confirmed that due to David Fincher’s busy schedule, they have decided to release the show’s cast from their contracts, allowing them to pursue other work. It seems as though there is uncertainty as to whether another season will happen, but the door remains open:

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots … He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

This is a nice move for Netflix to make, mostly because keeping a group of actors in limbo isn’t the best move in the world. There was already a long wait between season 1 and 2 of Mindhunter coming onto the service, so we can imagine it being SO much longer between season 2 and a possible season 3. Maybe this will happen within a few years, but it’s definitely not coming to pass anytime soon. It almost feels like another show at the moment in Sherlock, where Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have left it open for them to come back down the road.

Do we think that there is interest in more Mindhunter? Sure, but if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. Sometimes, it is better to leave people wanting more than it is having a show get canceled because not enough people watched. There’s a lot more story to tell, but now, it may just come around to timing.

