Almost Family episode 12 return date for Brittany Snow, cast

Because of the low ratings for the Brittany Snow drama, there is unfortunately not going to be a new episode airing next week — or the week after, either. The show is going to be moving to Saturday, where it is set to burn off its final two episodes (per The Futon Critic) on February 22. Note that there is no press release at the moment confirming the news, but it feels safe to assume that it won’t be on for a little while. Both of the final episodes will air on that date, and we’re of two minds about it. While it is kind of a jerky thing to make viewers wait a full month-plus for the conclusion of the story, it is at least better than the alternative — not getting any of the remaining episodes at all. That has happened with some other shows before.

If you’re looking forward for more details on the story ahead, rest assured we’ve got that! Below, CarterMatt has the full Almost Family episode 12 synopsis with some more information all about what’s next:

The trial against Dr. Bechley begins with a powerful opening statement from the prosecution, leaving Leon scared and Tim wondering if Edie should rejoin the defense team. Meanwhile, Julia begins to take the option of having a baby seriously, asking for Isaac’s help. Also, Roxy joins a commentary segment on the show that had previously blindsided her and makes a drastic decision in an attempt to help Isaac in the all-new “Permanent AF” episode of ALMOST FAMILY airing [Saturday, February 22] (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AFM-112) (TV-14 D, L, S)

Note: We have changed the date in the release — this was originally listed for the February 15 installment.

There is no release out there for the finale, so let’s just hope that it will give you a few answers, and deliver a satisfying amount of closure for some of these characters. More than likely, you won’t be getting it elsewhere.

What do you want to see on Almost Family episode 12?

Are you bummed out to be forced to wait for such a long time in order to see it?

