Vikings season 6 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Valhalla Can Wait’







Next week, Vikings season 6 episode 8 is going to be, at least in part, about plotting and scheming. Oleg has some plans for what his future could hold. Meanwhile, you’re going to be seeing Ubbe and Torvi on a journey.

In a lot of ways, “Valhalla Can Wait” is going to be a story all about dealing with the aftermath and trying to figure out what’s next. We’re still missing Lagertha, and we’re sure a lot of you out there are feeling the same. We don’t think necessarily that we’re entering a new era for the show at this point — instead, it’s more just setting up the end of the series. We’re closing in on the end of the first half of the season, and from there we have to brace and prepare for what is going to be a violent, chaotic stretch that defines these characters’ legacies. We’re sure that some of them will survive the final credits, while some others will die in gruesome fashion. We don’t exactly think that everything is going to end with what happened to Lagertha.

Below, CarterMatt has the official Vikings season 6 episode 8 synopsis with some more information on what’s ahead:

Bjorn faces a difficult decision; Ubbe and Torvi leave Kattegat in search of new lands and perhaps old friends; Oleg’s plans for the invasion of Scandinavia take shape; King Harald is baffled by the origin of a mysterious raiding party.

If there is one hope that we’ve got for this episode ahead of time, it’s that Ubbe and Torvi can actually find some old friends … and that they’re actually friends. Wouldn’t it be nice to see some characters find some happiness? Is that too much to ask? (Whatever happens here, even if it’s good, will probably be offset by seeing some serious stuff go down around Scandinavia and elsewhere.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Vikings, including other insight on Wininck’s exit

What do you want to see when it comes to Vikings season 6 episode 8?

Which of the stories at the moment are you enjoying the most? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: History.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







