Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon could air in 2022







Just in case you’re curious about the Game of Thrones prequel timeline, we’re starting to get a good sense from HBO.

While at the TCA Winter Press Tour today, it was confirmed (per TVLine) that the upcoming series House of the Dragon, about the earlier days of House Targeryan, is likely going to be on the air come 2022.

The road to House of the Dragon coming to pass has certainly been strange and unexpected. Originally, HBO had another spin-off in the works, seemingly titled The Long Night behind the scenes, that was set a significant time before any of the events of the drama. Rumor had it that it could’ve explored the early origins of the White Walkers, and it had a cast led by Naomi Watts. Yet, the network opted to not move forward and opted for this story instead.

While a 2022 release date may feel extremely far away at the moment, it does make a certain degree of sense when you consider all of the things that will need to be done. This is a series that does not have a pilot, yet alone a cast or notable names to be a part of the story. There is a lot of work that is going to go into making this into a success and the last thing that it should be is rushed. If it is, you run the risk if you are HBO of creating something that people don’t want to stick with … and with that, destroying your entire franchise. They have to be aware of how much money the original brought them over the years!

For now, expect more news a little bit later in 2020 when it comes to the future of House of the Dragon. This will be a meticulous affair as we see some more progress made. This show may help to make up for a lack of Watchmen, given that there is no guarantee of a season 2 at the moment.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

