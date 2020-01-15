Ratings: NCIS, FBI: Most Wanted, and New Amsterdam steady







There are a lot of new episodes airing on Tuesday night, and overall, we would say that it’s the most competitive night of the month and it’s not even close.

Yet, most of the shows did their best to withstand competition, with the biggest threat being the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time special, which wrapped yesterday with a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 13.5 million viewers. NCIS was at least able to hold firm to the 1.0 rating that it posted last week, which wasn’t bad given that this episode had little hype or an appearance from Ziva like the winter premiere did. Meanwhile, FBI: Most Wanted later in the night kept the entire 0.8 rating it had from the premiere — that’s an incredible feat, given that most shows do have a tendency to fall from one episode to the next.

As for some of the other programming on the air, kudos to New Amsterdam for returning from a long break with a 0.8 rating. Also, continued kudos to the show for managing to pick up a three-season renewal that is incredibly rare in this era where a lot of shows are lucky to just have one. This Is Us beforehand posted a 1.4 rating and while this is far from what the series was getting in its peak, it’s also got two more seasons beyond its current one and there is nothing to worry about.

The show to clearly worry about at the moment is Emergence, given that it fell once more last night to a 0.3 rating in the demo and it feels all but certain at this point that we’re going to see it canceled by the end of the spring. It just hasn’t been able to either build or maintain its following, as sad as that is, we would imagine the season finale coming up being the series finale.

